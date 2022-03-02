Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who keeps his health updated with his fans, recently had tweeted ‘heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope’ which left followers in shock. It was a rather worrying tweet on Sunday night which sent social media into a tizzy. Several concerned fans took to social media to share their reactions on the tweet. On March 1, Amitabh took to his blog post and clarified the tweet. He penned a lengthy blog post explaining that he was worried about Chelsea in Finals and was also concerned about the Ukraine-Russian crisis. The veteran actor wrote, “So last night Tweet .. was concern and heart-throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation.”Also Read - World Bank to Provide $3 Billion Emergency Aid Package to Ukraine

T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022



Bachchan further expressed concern over how things can be understood differently. He added, "Words written spoken or expressed have developed into a language never seen before .. the paucity of expressive communication in times of its rapid individual presence in the lives of 7 billion, has made it inevitable .. so when the express occurs, it has the capability to be interpreted in various ways that do not necessarily convey the meaning of the way they were expressed .. and so the blockchain that follows thereafter leads on to circumstances, much like Chinese whispers, into an unprecedented dialogue that, in all fairness never did occur or happen."

On the professional front, Big B has movies lined up for filming or release, including Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly. He has also signed up for The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone.