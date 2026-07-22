Amitabh Bachchan clarifies health scare after surgery post sparks concern: ‘I was reffering to…’

Amitabh Bachchan health update: The legendary actor explained that he was not referring to himself at all. Instead, he was using the example of Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has finally addressed the concern surrounding his health after a recent blog post led many fans to believe he had undergone surgery and was recovering at home. The veteran actor has now clarified that he is perfectly fine and that his earlier post was misunderstood. The confusion began after Amitabh shared a blog in which he spoke about being in a hospital, undergoing surgery, spending time in the ICU and facing the difficult phase of recovery after returning home. The post quickly went viral, with thousands of fans expressing concern and flooding social media with prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.

However, in his latest blog, the 82-year-old actor explained that he was not referring to himself at all. Instead, he was using the example of Argentina’s defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and drawing a comparison between the emotional recovery of a champion after a loss and the physical recovery of a person after surgery.

Clearing the air, Amitabh wrote, “I am fine… misunderstood post… I was giving an example… That the period after a surgery or ICU incident, the most difficult time is when you come home… and have to deal with your damaged condition… So when a Champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath… Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost… People have assumed its reference to me.”

He further explained that every champion eventually has to accept that someone else will take their place. According to him, learning to deal with that reality is one of life’s biggest challenges. “Every Champion must know that in time there shall be another Champion. Tough for a Champion to contend with the fact that someone else has taken his or her place, but this is life. It shall always be present,” he wrote.

The actor also compared the healing process of the human body with the resilience shown by great athletes after defeat. He said that although the body may never function exactly as it did before surgery, it slowly adapts and continues to recover. In the same way, a champion who suffers a setback can rise again through determination and hard work.

“The body is remarkable. It adjusts, it works, perhaps not as before, but it still brings results. The Champion can get up from a fallen state and fight back to being Champion again,” he added.

Amitabh’s clarification came as a huge relief to fans, many of whom had interpreted his previous blog as a personal health update. Following his explanation, social media was flooded with messages expressing happiness that the actor is healthy and thanking him for clearing the confusion.

The concern had started after his earlier blog included the words, “In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff… a discharge… and a homecoming,” which many readers believed was describing his own experience.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will next reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s sequel to the blockbuster film, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Fans are also eagerly waiting to see him return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati.