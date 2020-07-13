Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been infected with the coronavirus. As of now, four members of the Bachchan family have contracted the virus while the rest of them are quarantined at Jalsa for the next two weeks after which they will be tested again to eliminate any further chances of getting the coronavirus. Also Read - Post Nirbhaya Horror, Number of Girls Taking to The Sport Has Drastically Risen: Judo Guru Munawar Anzar

Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to the hospital whereas Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined at Jalsa after BMC sanitised and sealed the residence on Sunday morning. "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI.

Now, the latest update on this is Bachchan's 26 staff members have tested negative for COVID-19. As per the reports in Zee News, around 54 people had come in contact with the Bachchan family, out of which 28 have been quarantined. At the Bachchans' residence in Jalsa, 26 people were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests were done on Sunday and their Covid-19 reports have come out as negative. The 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks.

Using his verified Twitter account, Amitabh on Sunday expressed gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive. He wrote, “My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all”.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family – Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa – in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them.