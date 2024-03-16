Home

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital After Successful Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital. The actor is doing fine and recovering at home post his angioplasty which was not done in his heart but for a clot in his leg.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who had undergone angioplasty at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital has finally been discharged and is now recovering at home. According to hospital sources, the Angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.

Amid such reports about his health, Amitabh tweeted on X on Friday, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever…” He also shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team.

T 4950 – in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Several fans were also worried and have poured in recovery wishes for him. A fan on X (Twitter) wrote, “I pray that you stay healthy sir”, Another wrote, “Wishing a speedy recovery sir,” One user commented, “Wishes for your speedy recovery sir, post-angioplasty!”

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan underwent wrist surgery. In January, he shared photos with Akshay Kumar on his blog, showing him wearing a sling on his wrist. He explained, ” Akshay, one of the owners (of ISPL)..and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand.” Additionally, in March of the previous year, while shooting for “Kalki 2898 AD” in Hyderabad, Amitabh sustained injuries due to harness, which strained his back, leading to a period of bed rest. He suffered from a torn muscle and strained rib cartilage at that time. As a result of medical restrictions, Amitabh was unable to trave to the San Diego Comic Con to promote the film last year.

On the professional front, Big B was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Ganapath Part 1.’ He recently shared on his blog that he shot for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD recently. He wrote, “Late nights again… but late from work last night… as the completion of KALKI approaches… and as has been informed it is May 9th for the release… So, the last efforts to get everything in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers.”

