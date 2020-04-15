Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in throwback mood as he is busy pulling out old pictures from his albums and sharing them online with his fans and followers with anecdotes. After sharing his first magazine photoshoot for Star & Style, he uploaded another pic. It’s a blast from the past! Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces His First Photoshoot For a Film Magazine, See Throwback Pic

Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from the set of Naseeb movie where Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed as Charlie Chaplin with Big B in matador avatar. In a black and white pic, Big B wrote, "Shooting for the song Rang Jaamaake for film Naseeb, on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivali Studio… Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador. Manmohan Desai, the crazy genius director… song scenes, action, all on. Set on fire. Amazing times."

Amitabh and have also famously co-starred in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Ajooba and Amar Akbar Anthony. They were recently seen together in 102 Not Out.

Take a look at the pic:



On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of impressive films lined-up apart from the frequent adverts he features in. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies.