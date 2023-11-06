Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Flags Deepfake AI Video of Rashmika Mandanna Entering Elevator in Black Swimsuit – Watch

Amitabh Bachchan Flags Deepfake AI Video of Rashmika Mandanna Entering Elevator in Black Swimsuit – Watch

An AI deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna shows her entering an elevator wearing a black swimsuit and Amitabh Bachchan thinks it makes for a legit legal case. Read on.

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake AI video in black swimsuit goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna fake viral video: Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday raised his concerns regarding a deepfake video going viral on the internet featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The video shows the Animal actor wearing a black swimsuit and cycling shorts while entering a big elevator. The woman shown in the video is made to look like Rashmika while upon looking closer, one can identify the abrupt eye movement – the kind of which appears in deepfake AI videos these days.

Trending Now

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Bachchan mentioned how this kind of deepfake video calls for legitimate legal action. With so many advances happening in the field of Artificial Intelligence, it is important to also take care of not falling prey to anything illegal or defamatory. Deepfake video making is one trend that is finding its quick audience. It lets a user superimpose a person’s facial features on someone else in a video in a way which makes it almost difficult to identify the truth. This is different from normal editing as the body movements and structures are also matched in a way which makes it all look natural to the human eye. It’s only upon looking at the eye movement or sometimes, the movement of the head versus the rest of the body which can help a viewer catch the deepfake.

You may like to read

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

In this case, the woman in the video is originally Zara Patel, a social media influencer who shared this video on Instagram in October this year. The video went viral among her followers and received thousands of views. However, someone made a deepfake of the same video superimposing Rashmika’s face on it – making it go viral among the fans of the actor.

While Bachchan has come out to speak against deepfake AI videos which is an increasing cyber crime, it is yet to be seen if Rashmika herself has taken any action against the viral video. Most people who are victims of this adverse effect of AI technology are celebrities.

Your thoughts on the whole issue?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.