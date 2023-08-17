Home

KBC 15 Episode 3: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Offering Him to Get His Vanity Van Designed by Gauri Khan

KBC 15 Episode 3: Amitabh Bachchan recently recalled when Shah Rukh Khan offered him to get his vanity van designed by Gauri Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls SRK Offering Him to Get His Vanity Van Designed: Kaun Badega Crorepati Season 15 has started in its full swing. Apart from the high-on-IQ questions, the game show also has many light-hearted moments. The show host Amitabh Bachchan’s flamboyant persona and his charisma has always resonated with all age groups. There have been many other game shows on television, but the iconic megastar asking questions to contestants in his baritone voice brings a larger-than-life appeal. While asking question to a contestant names Kapil Dev, the question asked to the latter was, “Whose wife is the author of the book My Life in Design and the options were Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Chetan Bhagat.

AMITABH BACHCHAN RECALLS HIS INTERACTION WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN IN HIS VANITY VAN

The contestant answered Shah Rukh Khan while Big B praised him for the quick and correct response. The veteran actor then shared that Gauri’s new book chronicles her journey as a designer, and also has many exclusive photos of her family. Bachchan told, “I saw her interior design works. Recently, I was shooting with SRK and while talking I went inside his van. It is beautifully designed. There’s a TV, sliding sofa, kitchen and many other things. He said it was designed by her.” He further added, “He (SRK) even said that I would ask her to design one for you, par abtak aayi nahi hai (But she is yet to come).”

On a lighter note, the Project K actor also pointed out at Kapil moustache and stated that, “I don’t maintain them (talking about his own moustache). They maintain themselves. During the shoot of my film AKS, I was made to maintain my beard like this. I saw myself in mirror and like this style. And ever since, I have kept this style. Also, as you age, there are a lot of things that add on your face like double chin, wrinkles. I realised it helps hide the double chin and keeps me wrinkle free. So, I have kept this style and trim it at times.”

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others in crucial roles.

