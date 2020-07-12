Actor Amitabh Bachchan announced on Saturday night that he has been infected with the coronavirus. As soon as he tweeted, the entire hell broke loose and various rumours started surfacing social media. Here are some of the fact-based points that you need to know as we continue to track the development in the case. Also Read - Rekha Trends on Twitter After Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

1. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for the COVID-19 on July 11, Saturday after he went to the hospital and got himself tested along with son Abhishek Bachchan. Both of them had developed mild symptoms and largely appeared asymptomatic.

2. The test reports of the rest of the family members of the Bachchan family – Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others are awaited. Many reports suggested that they have already been found tested negative for the virus. However, in an official statement to Zee News, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the report will only be out on Sunday, July 12.

He was quoted saying, “Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12).”

3. Amitabh Bachchan is not in the ICU. Many believe that the legendary actor is serious and has been admitted to the ICU at the Nanavati Hospital. However, Tope, while talking to NDTV mentioned that he’s stable, doing fine and is not admitted to ICU.

4. Abhishek Bachchan, too, is stable and has got mild symptoms. Like his father, Jr Bachchan has also been doing fine and there’s nothing to worry about. In his tweet, he mentioned that there’s no need to panic and spread unnecessary speculations.

We wish them a speedy recovery and pray for the well-being of the rest of the family members!