Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday, February 15, marked his 52 years in Indian Cinema and shared then and now throwback pictures of him on social media. A fan on Twitter shared a monochromatic collage of Bachchan contrasting his two pictures from the year 1969 and the recent one. Reposting the tweet, the Don star got emotional and wrote, “aaj hi ke din film industry mein pravesh kiya tha .. Feb 15, 1969 .. 52 years !! aabhaar” (Had entered the film industry on this day .. Feb 15, 1969 .. 52 years !! Thank you). Also Read - Javed Jaaferi Reacts to His Son Meezaan Jaaferi And Navya Naveli Nanda's Dating Rumours



Amitabh Bachchan shared various tweets from his fans who congratulated him on this special day. In 1969 on November 7, Bachchan’s first film Saat Hindustani had released, and to commemorate this journey, several fans chimed to the social media accounts of the megastar. He is called as Mahanaayak of the Indian film industry for his unmatchable contribution to Bollywood.

@SrBachchan

Then

Now pic.twitter.com/mj2PqwWXSm — ZAFAR #ABEFTEAM👈BIG B KA SAB SE BEHATAR GROUP😍 (@zafarkeymaker) February 14, 2021

52 years of Amitabh Bachchan 💪 pic.twitter.com/xhCkuQjgL8 — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) February 14, 2021

thank you Moses love https://t.co/HGNCQlhPdS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2021



Bachchan’s last onscreen appearance was in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The 78-year-old actor will be seen engaged with many projects in the upcoming days like Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, sports drama Jhund starring the Sairat actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

As per the reports, the veteran actor will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas which he recently signed.