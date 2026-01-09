Home

Amitabh Bachchan gets mobbed by fans in Surat at ISPL event, video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan was surrounded by fans during his visit to Surat for an ISPL event. The video of the massive crowd has now gone viral on social media.

Legendary superstar, Amitabh Bachchan faced overwhelming reception from fans during his visit to Surat on Friday. The actor had flown in from Mumbai for a work commitment but was immediately surrounded by a massive crowd upon arrival. Videos and pictures from the scene quickly surfaced on social media, showing security personnel and police struggling to clear a path for him.

The incident highlights both the actor’s enduring popularity and the challenges of managing large crowds for public appearances. Despite his age, Amitabh continues to attend high-profile events, drawing attention wherever he goes.

The reason for his visit: ISPL Season 3

Amitabh Bachchan was in Surat for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3. The month-long tournament celebrates India’s street-cricket culture with high-energy tennis-ball T10 matches. The season opener at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium features defending champions Majhi Mumbai taking on Srinagar Ke Veer. Amitabh is one of the co-owners of Majhi Mumbai alongside Neeti Agarwal, and his presence adds star power to the event.

Fans at the venue were also treated to a vibrant opening ceremony that began at 5 pm. His participation is seen as a boost to the league’s visibility and excitement for audiences.

Earlier moments in Mumbai

Before arriving in Surat, Amitabh was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. He was seen getting out of his car and engaging briefly with a colleague before waving at photographers. The actor wore a black and white outfit and appeared composed despite the flurry of activity around him. These moments show that Amitabh balances his busy schedule while maintaining his connection with fans and media alike.

Social media reaction

Videos of Amitabh being mobbed sparked a wave of reactions online. While many celebrated seeing the superstar in person, others raised concerns about crowd safety and the actor’s well-being given his age. The clips have gone viral across platforms, reminding audiences of his iconic status in Indian cinema and the challenges that come with such public appearances.

