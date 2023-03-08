Home

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Holi Celebrations Amid Rib Injury While Shooting Project K

Amitabh Bachchan recently got nostalgic about his Holi celebrations at Bachchan house over the years amid rib injury that happened while he was shooting for Project K.

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Holi Celebrations: Amitabh Bachchan recently got injured while shooting for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi action-thriller Project K. The veteran actor who suffered from a rib injury is currently on rest at his ‘Jalsa’ home. Amitabh who is one of the most symbolic cultural icons from the Indian entertainment industry, also resonates with Holi. The actor has some of the best Holi songs from his films that are chartbusters till date. The megastar who originally hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, is known for celebrating Indian festivals with utmost traditional customs and fervour. He took to his blog expressing his remorse on not being able to part of the celebrations due to his injury.

AMITABH BACHCHAN RECALLS HOLI CELEBRATION MEMORIES

The actor took to his blog and wrote “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity..the inability to partake in the festivities of the day…and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .. The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present…”

AMITABH BACHCHAN CLARIFIES CONFUSION BETWEEN ‘HOLIKA DAHAN’ AND ‘HOLI’

Previously on Tuesday the veteran had also written about ‘Holika Dahan’ and mentioned that “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done .. I rest and repair .. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life”.

Amitabh will next be seen in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer Ganpath. He will also be seen in R Balki’s Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer.

