Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12's host Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to know one of the contestants' wish after winning the prize money. On Monday's KBC episode, a contestant from Madhya Pradesh, Koshlendra Singh Tomar was on the hot seat. A statement made by him became the highlight of the episode. During the game, Amitabh Bachchan asked him what he would do with the winning amount. To which, Koshlendra said he would first get plastic surgery done on his wife's face.

A surprised Amitabh asked him: "Plastic surgery but why?" To that, Koshlendra reportedly said, "15 saal se ek he chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon". Seeing Big B's reaction, the contestant said he was joking. And while Amitabh laughed.

Koshlendra could not win big, he took home a small amount of Rs 40,000.