Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were promoting their flick Dasvi. At the same time, the actor's father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan was actively promoting the flick on his social media handle. Big B is a proud father of his son and does not shy away from publically showering him with an appreciation for his work. After he recently praised Abhishek and called him his successor while sharing the trailer of his son's new film 'Dasvi', several netizens trolled the megastar for promoting his son.

Amitabh Bachchan began promoting Dasvi by releasing the film's trailer on social media. Big B called his son Abhishek to be his 'uttaradhikari' (successor) while sharing it. Later, he used his Twitter handle to convey his thoughts on the film's music. Sr Bachchan expressed his excitement as fans wait for Dasvi's release. Amitabh posted on Twitter, without addressing anyone in particular, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar, Kya kar loge? (Yes, sir, I share congratulatory messages, promotions, and invocations!!!) What are your plans)?"

Take a look at Big B’s reply to the trollers:

T 4243 – जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!!

क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022



Meanwhile, ‘Dasvi’ starring Abhishek, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an “anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi” politician who finds a ‘nayi chunauti‘ in prison – education. Nimrat plays Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife, who has assumed the post of Chief Minister while her husband is in prison. Yami appears as Jyoti Deswal, an IPS officer. ‘Dasvi,’ directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by his Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, premiered on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

