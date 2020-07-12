Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Saturday night after testing positive for the COVID-19. Now, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari from the hospital talked to news agency PTI and informed that both the actors are comfortable and doing fine. In his statement to the agency on Sunday, the director of the Critical Care Unit at the hospital said, “Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Comment on His Nana's COVID-19 Post Will Melt Your Heart

Earlier, while speaking to Zee News, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that both the actors had developed mild symptoms after which they got themselves tested and found that they had contracted the virus. He added that the rest of the family members also underwent tests and their reports were going to come out today, July 12. In his statement to the channel, Tope said, “Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12).” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow 'Jalsa' Sealed, Declared Containment Zone; Security Beefed up Outside Nanavati Hospital

While an official statement from the family is still awaited, various reports suggest that the other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been tested negative for the coronavirus and are quarantined at Jalsa for the next two weeks after which a new test will be conducted to eliminate further chances. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19: Key Points to Clear What's True And What's Not

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Bachchan’s residence Jalsa was sanitised and sealed by the BMC workers. The civic body also put a big notice outside the bungalow. The pictures of the same went viral on social media.

As soon as Big B made a tweet and announced that he found himself infected with the virus, the entire nation got together in praying for the actor’s recovery. In other news, actor Anupam Kher revealed on Sunday that his family members, including mother Dulari, brother Raju, niece and sister-in-law – all have been tested positive for the coronavirus while he was tested negative.

We wish all a speedy recovery.