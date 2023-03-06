Home

Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update After Injury on Project K Sets Check Official Statement

Actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he got injured on the sets of his film ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. The megastar of Bollywood took to his official blog to reveal that he’s doing fine and taking a rest at his Mumbai hoe ‘Jalsa’. Sharing the entire news on his Tumbler blog, Bachchan wrote that he immediately got his scans done, and even though the situation is painful currently, he is hopeful of ‘some normalisation’ in a few weeks.

The actor, who is sharing the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K, added that he has postponed his commitments for now and is focussing on healing. Bachchan further wrote that he can move a bit but has been asked to lie down more.

CHECK AMITABH BACHCHAN’S VIRAL POST ABOUT ACCIDENT ON PROJECT K SETS

His full post read, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..

So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..

I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..

It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..

All else is well .. (sic).”

80-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and celebrated figures in India. The actor’s passion for work and always finding new ways to entertain his audience remain unmatchable for years now. In his 44 years of film career, he has done nearly 200 movies, many TV shows, and innumerable advertisements for leading brands worldwide. The news of his accident has created a stir among his fans. We wish him a speedy recovery!

