Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: It has been reported that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone laser eye surgery for the removal of a cataract. He was in and out of the operation theatre in no time at all but will have to stay at the hospital today i.e. Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan will get discharged from the hospital on Monday, March 1, 2021. A source close to Big B revealed to Bollywood Hungama that "It was nothing, just a cataract surgery. Amitabh Bachchan will be home in the next 24 hours." The megastar on his blog mentioned that he has some medical condition that has necessitated surgery. The 78-year-old wrote on late Saturday night, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write".

Amitabh Bachchan fans got worried and were trying every possible contact to know whether the superstar is doing better or not. A day before surgery, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post on his blog that reads, "There is just time for some imagery in the testing for the next and .. well some are ok and some not .. an attempt shall be made to convince the better .. but hoping it shall receive approval …. they want difference .. but difference differs with each personality .. the character shall emerge because of the writing .. pictures shall remain the same .. after all the actor is the same .. .. praying my plea shall be accepted.. there is much activity in the morrow and it shall not be possible to write now about ti , but if all goes well then..till then prayers .."

Big B even took to his Twitter and wrote a status in Hindi that 'kuch zarurat se zyda hi bad raha hai, kaatna hai'.

कुछ ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा बढ़ गया है ; कुछ काटने पर सुधरने वाला है ;

जीवन काल का कल है ये , कल ही पता चलेगा कैसे रहे वे

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film MayDay, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He announced his association with Ajay Devgn directorial and had been actively sharing updates about his film.