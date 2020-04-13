Bollywood actors on Monday extended Baisakhi greetings and urged people to celebrate the festival at home amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus spread. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his movies where he is seen dressed up in a white dress up sporting a traditional Kurta Pyjama with a black embellished waistcoat while he dances in front of the background dancers. Also Read - Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Netizens Pay Tribute to Martyrs of The Bloodiest Attack

The legendary actor captioned the celebratory post as, “Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love”. Also Read - Baisakhi Recipes 2020: The Festival is Incomplete Without These Impeccable Dishes

Hema Malini wished her fans on the occasion of Baisakhi by sharing pictures on Twitter. She also advised people to stay indoors in the tweet accompanying the pictures that read, ” Celebrations today (of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamil New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!”

Happy Baisakhi everyone!