Amitabh Bachchan Highlights Joyous And Divine Atmosphere Created by Ambanis at Jamnagar

Amitabh Bachchan after coming from Jamnagar, mentioned the joyous and divine atmosphere created by the Ambanis, emphasising the enchanting shlokas and mantras during the ceremonies.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his family, graced the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He described the experience as “extraordinary.” The Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Shweta, and grandchildren Agastya, Navya Naveli, and Aardhya, attended the festivities. In his blog, Big B shared his experience noting that while the gates of his residence, Jalsa, were closed to the public, the gates of the wedding were open. He returned to Mumbai after the celebrations and expressed awe at the unique atmosphere. He particularly highlighted the VanTara animal relief facility, praising it as an extraordinary and scientifically advanced setup for rehabilitating maltreated animals.

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the joyous and divine atmosphere created by the hosts, emphasising the enchanting shlokas and mantras during the ceremonies. He encouraged his fans to witness the spectacle for themselves, hinting at an indescribable joy and ecstasy that can only be understood by experiencing it.

The three-day celebration witnessed the union of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, with a star-studded guest list that included global entertainment industry figures. Noteworthy moments included Rihanna and Akon’s performance, as well as a rare collaboration of Bollywood’s three Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman – recreating the “Naatu Naatu” track from the film RRR. The grand event was a confluence of glamour, cultural richness, and star power, making it an unforgettable affair.

