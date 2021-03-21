In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan hinted that he will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine soon. This comes days after the megastar opened up about his eye surgery and said that the recovery is ‘slow and difficult’. Also Read - India Logs Over 43,000 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike In Nearly 4 Months | Key Points

In his blog, Senior Bachchan expressed concern about increasing cases of coronavirus in the country and mentioned that vaccination is mandatory to fight this infection. 'There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving..the vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue', he wrote. Amitabh Bachchan further added 'Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain' it'.

Senior Bachchan also shared some pictures from a dubbing studio asserting that other work can be produced and executed without hesitation post-vaccination.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of the vaccine at a hospital on March 20. Other actors who took the vaccine are Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

Meanwhile, India reported 43,846 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. On the vaccine front, over 4.36 crore doses have been administered till now.