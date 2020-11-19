Just like us, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan also seems to be a fan of the Netflix original series The Crown. Recently, The Crown Season 4 started streaming and has garnered a formidable fan base. This season focuses on Princess Diana and her relationship with the royal family. The Crown features Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Helena Bonham Carter, Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Stephen Boxer, Erin Doherty and Marion Bailey. Also Read - KBC 12: The Rs 7 Crore Question That Mohita Sharma Didn't Answer And Was it The Most Difficult Question of Season?

Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest blog post, praised the series and wrote, "AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition, ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely 'cannot stop watching' experience."

T 3724 – " You cant be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves " ~ a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2020

The Crown season 4, created by Peter Morgan, is actually a triple delight. It has received a positive response from the critics and the audience. All along, the show primarily rested on Queen Elizabeth II, brought alive with sheer brilliance since season three by the exceptional Olivia Colman. The new season sees Colman live up to her top billing with trademark assuredness. But there’s also the simply perfect Gillian Anderson as Thatcher, and Emma Corrin as Diana to add to the magic.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting KBC 12. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. The actor will now be seen in Chehre, along with actor Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. The actor will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film.