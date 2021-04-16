Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull got a positive response from both, the audience and from the critics. But it’s not just junior Bachchan’s fans who are praising the movie and are just loving it. Even Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has appreciated his son’s performance in The Big Bull. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Talks About COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: 'Time To Reassess, Refurbish'

Big B took to Twitter mentioning that he is proud of his son's progress. "WHTCTW .. well-done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy!!," Amitabh wrote with heart emojis.

This is not the first time that Big B praised Abhishek for his performance in The Big Bull. Even a day after the movie’s release, Amitabh mentioned in his blog that Abhishek’s progress always brings tears to his eyes. ”For a Father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well..I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value,” the superstar wrote. Back then, Amitabh also confirmed that he has already watched The Big Bull with the rest of the family. ”So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time was different,” Amitabh wrote. ”The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON,” the actor further added.

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s.