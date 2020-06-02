Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan‘s 47th wedding anniversary is on June 2, 2020. Let us have a look at their time-testing love story. Around 47 years back, the angry man of the industry broke many hearts when he tied the knot with Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan. Their love story has been told several times and it is one of the stories which everyone in the industry still talks about. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends Migrant Workers to Uttar Pradesh From Mumbai in 10 Buses

In the early 1970s, Jaya saw Amitabh at Pune Film Institute when Big B arrived there with filmmaker K Abbas and a group of actors. Though nothing really happened between them but Jaya was impressed by his personality. At that time, Big B was a struggling actor and Jaya was already a superstar. Soon, Jaya appeared on the cover of a glossy magazine and that is when Amitabh was smitten by her beauty. She matched all those features that he always wanted in his partner, which was a perfect balance of traditional and modern values. And, finally, they officially met when Hrishikesh Mukherjee brought them together for the film Guddi.

Recollecting the experience, Jaya once said in an interview, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon."

Jaya was the first one who realised that she is in love with Amitabh and it was on the sets of Ek Nazar where cupid striked and the angry young man of Bollywood, fell in love with his lady.

A major turn in their love story came when their friends made a condition that if their film Zanjeer (1973) becomes a hit, then they will go to London. However, Amitabh’s parents rejected the idea of going to London with a girl unless he marries her and then came the big step and the duo took their wedding vows.

He proposed Jaya for the marriage and it was an instant yes from her. Then, he approached her parents for approval and they too gave their nod immediately. Within a few days, on June 3, 1973, they tied the knot and on the same day, they left for London. The wedding ceremony was a low key affair with only a few friends and family members.