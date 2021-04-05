Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been announced in the lead role along with Deepika Padukone in the Indian remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern. The film was originally announced with Deepika Padukone and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Pokes Fun at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Bajirao Mastani actor took to social media sharing the announcement poster and wrote, ”What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” Even Amitabh Bachchan shared the same poster on Twitter and wrote that he is looking forward to work with the team. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 5 Haircare Routine Bollywood Celebs Follow For Smooth And Shiny Hair

The Intern is a remake of a Hollywood movie with the same name. The movie starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles. The Indian remake, however, will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone are the producers.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan also has Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra lined up for release whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen along with real-life husband Ranveer Singh in 83 in which she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone earlier featured together in the 2015 movie, Piku which was widely loved by the audience. It will be interesting to see if this duo will again create the same magic on screens again with the remake of The Intern.