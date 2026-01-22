Home

Amitabh Bachchan kept firm boundaries between work and family: Would not allow anyone from the industry after 8 pm, reveals co-star

Amitabh Bachchan's co-star reveals his strong work-life balance. Read what he said

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many stars come and go, but there are a few actors whose stardom remains unmatched, and they continue to resonate with the audience across generations. One such example of this is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Besides being celebrated as a towering figure in Indian cinema, he is known beyond an iconic performer; he is known for his unmatched discipline, work ethic, and larger-than-life personality. Recently, his co-star, actor Raja Bundela, shared fascinating anecdotes and spoke about Bachchan’s dedication, punctuality, and his strict balance between work and personal life.

Amitabh Bachchan’s attention to details

In a recent podcast, Raja Bundela spoke about Bachchan’s sharp memory and preparation. He said,

“It has been a pleasure working with Amitabh Bachchan. I did a film with him, and he remembered all the dialogue so well.”

Further speaking about his attention to detail, he said, “I don’t know if he does it now, but back then, any film that Amitabh worked in, whenever the shoot was wrapping up, he took the continuity stuff along with him until the next schedule. He wouldn’t leave it with the production,” Raja shared.

When Amitabh’s continuity shoes were left behind

Raja further recalled a shoot in Goa, when Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes were left behind. He revealed, “Once we were shooting in Goa, Amitji found out that his continuity shoes were left behind in Mumbai.” He added, Flights were not so frequent in those days; there was lots of commotion.” He shared that many people on the set thought that the shoot would be cancelled. However, much to their surprise, Amitabh Bachchan was all set to roll the next day.

He said, “The next morning at 7:30, we learned that he was ready with his makeup and shoes, but nobody was ready to even go close to him, the director, the producer, no one. He was sitting and reading the newspaper; that’s discipline.” Later, they discovered how Bachchan had solved the issue overnight. “Later, we found out that at night, he sent his spotboy from a bus, who took the shoes and returned from the first flight the next day. He called director Tinnu Anand and asked him to start shooting. This was the kind of discipline he had,” Raja added.

Why were the shoes so important?

Raja further explained why the shoes were crucial for continuity. “The scene was where Amitabh was walking on the road, and suddenly he saw an apple. His character had been hungry for two days, so he picks it up, looks here and there, and then eats it. So when he bends, it was obvious that the shoes would be seen and there had to be continuity.”

Amitabh Bachchan on work-life balance

Raja also spoke about Bachchan’s strict professional boundaries. He said, “He was always prepared with his dialogues and would do everything on time. He would never gossip, even when we met at his home.”

He added, “From what I have heard, he would not allow anyone from the industry at his home after 8 pm; he locks his doors. He likes to keep that balance between his business and his family.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Work

Speaking of his work, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. In films, he will appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and the courtroom drama Section 84.

