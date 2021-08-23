Mumbai: Bollywood’s legend Amitabh Bachchan treated his legions of fans with the first glimpse of his forthcoming film Chehre’s majestic title track. In a black and white montage layered with stunning VFX, Bachchan recites a stirring poem with the powerful punchline, “Jism chale jayenge, zinda rahenge chehre.” Veteran producer Anand Pandit has been a fan of Bachchan’s oratorial skills from the time he brought to life the poetry of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar in classics like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati: Do You Know How Amitabh Bachchan Was Roped In For The Show?

He says, “The poem is so well-written by Rumy Jafry and sums up the powerful theme of the film. The suspense and mysterious elements in the film all come together wonderfully in the score. In April this year, Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji has lent his matchless voice to add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and you just have to hear the title track to be mesmerised by every intonation, pause and emphasis. His voice was made for poetry.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Visits Lilavati Hospital Along With Shweta Bachchan Nanda | See Pics

Watch Chehre’s title track here:

Also Read - Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial: 'You Almost Destroyed Entire Family's Life, Right?, For What?'

The song has crossed 1 million views:



Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.