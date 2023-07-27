Home

Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Tweet on Lingerie Goes Viral, Netizens React After 13 Years

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet from the year 2010 is now going viral on social media with fans questioning his sense of humour and callig it 'inappropriate'.

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s old tweet in which he’s trying to be funny has gone viral on the internet. The social media users dug out the tweet that Big B made in the year 2010. The veteran actor seems to have made the tweet in jest. However, people now think it was an ‘inappropriate’ move, especially from the standards of someone who’s well respected and considered the megastar of the film industry.

Bachchan made a lingerie joke in the tweet posted 13 years back. His tweet read, “T26 -In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural … (sic).” Many users commented on the tweet and called out the senior actor for the ‘joke’ that nobody needed. One user wrote, “Such tweet doesn’t suit a person of your calibre, you should apologise… (sic).” Another said, “With due respect, even your grandchildren will not find this amusing. Please stop embarassing yourself (sic).”

T26 -In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural … — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2010

Bachchan has been a social media-savvy person for a long time. He is available and active on most of the popular social media platforms. He even writes a daily blog where he mentions his fans and often shares his photos from the sets of his films.

A few days back, the actor’s wife, Jaya Bachchan created a stir online. Her appearance at the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made the audience roll their eyes. The veteran actor, staying true to her personality, got miffed with the paparazzi and refused to pose for them at the event.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Project K‘ which has now been titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘. He will also be seen in Ganapath: Part I alongside Tiger Shroff. Your thoughts on his tweet though?

