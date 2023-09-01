Home

Amitabh Bachchan On Cloud Nine As Reviewer Calls Abhishek Bachchan His ‘Only Competitor’

Amitabh Bachchan is on cloud nine after his son, Abhishek Bachchan, has been receiving praise for his performance in his latest release, Ghoomer.

Ghoomer was out in theatres on August 18. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan burst out in joy after hearing the wide critical appreciation his son, Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving for his performance in his latest release, Ghoomer. Director R Balki has outdone himself with a great nuanced script and direction. The film is riding high on success and has garnered positive acclaim from the audience. From netizens to Bollywood celebrities, everyone hailed the actors for their outstanding performances. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a review of Ghoomer sent to him by a formal film reviewer. The reviewer praised Abhishek and said that with his performance in Ghoomer, he has challenged Big B’s supremacy as the number one actor in the universe. Amitabh Bachchan shared the review in his latest blog and expressed how proud he is of Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan Brims With Pride

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan expresses that he is extremely proud to present a review that calls Abhishek Bachchan his only competitor. Sent by a ‘formal film reviewer’, the review read, “Mr Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time in your career, your supremacy as the number one actor in the universe has been challenged. And you have been challenged by none other than your son, Abhishek Bachchan, who has proven to be the able heir to your acting lineage. He is the only competitor you have, and now with Ghoomer, he has emerged ahead of all his colleagues. One of the best cinematic masterpieces in recent times is Ghoomer.”

The review further mentioned, “Abhishek Bachchan what a performance! You have hit it out of the park. This one is for all those people who wrote off Abhishek, he is shining the brightest among the colossal stars in the universe. Watch Ghoomer to see how the heir apparent usurps the mantle from his own father.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pride-Filled Blog

Amitabh Bachchan is on cloud nine after his son, Abhishek Bachchan, has been receiving praise for his performance in R Balki’s latest release, Ghoomer. Expressing his pride and happiness, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his latest blog, “It is the moment a father waits to hear from the outside world. For me, internally, I have always believed this, but to see it getting endorsed from the outside world is the pride of a father.”

Read the full blog here.

About Ghoomer

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The film revolves around a female paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, and her coach (Abhishek Bachchan) who motivates the bowler and inspires her that she can even shine on the ground using only one hand. It is an elevating narrative in which the coach inspires the cricketer at a time when the world undermines her hopes and survival.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, senior Bachchan is currently roped in for the popular television reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, he will next be starring in Vikas Bahl’s action thriller movie, Ganpath. Tiger Shroff will also play a pivotal role in the film.

Other than this, the Pink actor is busy with Kalki 2898-AD. It is a multilingual pan-Indian film starring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Also, Big B will appear in Aankhen 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

