Amitabh Bachchan on ‘withdrawal symptoms’ after KBC 17, says he misses the ‘hot seat’; Laughs at his own stand-up moment

In January, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 quietly came to an end. For viewers, it meant one less appointment on television. For Amitabh Bachchan, it meant something deeper. The megastar recently shared a heartfelt blog post where he opened up about the strange emptiness he feels once the show wraps every year.

Posting a few pictures from the set, Big B described the feeling as “withdrawal symptoms.” He wrote about how the memories of the “garam kursi” stay with him long after the cameras stop rolling and how contestants often sit there in disbelief that they have made it to the hot seat.

He called it a time that “lies waiting and anxious,” showing how closely the show is tied to his daily routine and emotions.

Big B remembers his stand-up comedy moment

One moment from the season that clearly stayed with him was his attempt at stand-up comedy. During one episode, popular comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upamanyu, Harsh Gujral and Ravi Gupta were guests on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan decided to try his hand at comedy in front of them.

Recalling that moment, he wrote, “And a futile and embarrassing attempt by moi, by me, at stand-up comedy with the greats of stand-up… and what a privilege to be in their midst, their talent and their creativity…”

Though he modestly called it embarrassing, viewers had loved seeing this lighter, playful side of the veteran actor.

Little joys that lifted his mood

In the same note, Amitabh Bachchan shared how small victories outside the show lifted his spirits during an emotionally low day.

He mentioned, “In a day that smelt of emotional defeat… two victories come by… and it changes all… even greater than the strongest coffee!! India thrashes the Kiwis at cricket, winning the series 4-1. Chelsea makes a dramatic comeback after being down 0-2, to shine in victory at 3-2…”

These moments, he said, helped him get through a sleepless night filled with thoughts and memories.

What’s next for Amitabh Bachchan

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. While Deepika Padukone was part of the first film, reports suggest she may not be returning for the sequel. There is buzz about Sai Pallavi stepping in, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Even as new projects line up, it is clear that KBC continues to hold a very special place in Big B’s heart.