Amitabh Bachchan opens up after wrapping Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 shoot, says he feels ‘lost without...'

For Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is not just a television show — it’s a habit, a routine, and an emotional anchor. With Season 17 coming to an end, the veteran actor is clearly feeling the absence. The grand finale of the popular quiz show aired on Friday night at 9 PM, and while viewers celebrated another successful season, Big B found himself missing the familiar buzz of the KBC set.

In his daily blog on Tumblr, the 83-year-old actor opened up about how life feels after the cameras stop rolling. His words were honest, reflective, and deeply personal — much like the bond he shares with the show and its audience.

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his blog?

Just days after the season wrapped up, Amitabh admitted he feels “stuck” and slightly lost without work. Describing his current state of mind, he wrote that the days now seem unusually long and empty.

“It’s been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work,” he wrote. He went on to compare the lack of work to “a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland,” painting a vivid picture of how uncomfortable idleness feels to him.

In another line, he added that he is trying hard to pull himself out of this phase. “Stuck in it… shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move,” the actor wrote, hinting at his desire to return to normalcy.

How emotional was Amitabh’s farewell on the final episode?

The emotion was visible long before the blog post. During the final episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh delivered a heartfelt speech that left the audience cheering — and many viewers teary-eyed.

Thanking the audience, he said that whenever he came to them with honesty, they welcomed him with open arms. He spoke about laughing and crying together and called viewers his companions from the beginning of the journey to the very end. His most powerful line summed up the bond perfectly: if the audience exists, the game exists — and so does he.

Who all appeared on KBC 17?

This season saw a wide range of celebrity guests, including Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday. The show also featured special appearances by Amitabh’s grandchildren, Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, adding a personal touch to the season.

What’s next for Big B?

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Starring alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Big B’s portrayal of Ashwatthama won widespread praise. The film went on to become a massive global success, earning over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

For now, though, it’s the quiet after KBC that seems hardest to deal with — a silence Amitabh Bachchan is clearly eager to replace with work once again.