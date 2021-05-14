Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has once again come forward to help amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Big B has now brought 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland for coronavirus relief in Mumbai. Also Read - Oxygen Cylinder & Concentrator Guide: Here’s When You Should Opt For Oxygen Support At Home

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines. Big B further informed that these 50 oxygen concentrators will be shipped out of Poland on May 15. ”The ones I have ordered are the 5 litre ones and in a few days I shall be buying another 50 hopefully of the 10 litre ones and donate them to a Hospital with proper medical care,” he added. Also Read - Ola to Begin Free Home Delivery of Oxygen in Bengaluru, Other Cities Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amitabh Bachchan also informed his fans that he has placed an order for 20 ventilators, 10 of which have been delivered to the BMC and a few Municipal Hospitals in Mumbai. The rest 10 ventilators are expected to be delivered by the end of this month. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Donations To Fight Covid-19 After Receiving Hateful Messages

This has come days after megastar Amitabh Bachchan contributed Rs 2 crore for the Covid-19 care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, and Mayday. He will also return to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forth to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Sonu Sood, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt among others also helped in raising funds to fight coronavirus.