Amitabh Bachchan’s Tribute to Raju Srivastava: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday paid homage to comedian-actor Raju Srivastava and remembered him for his everyday humour.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Buys New Apartment Spread Over 12,000 Sq Ft, Already Owns 6 Bungalows In Mumbai

Srivastava, who died on Wednesday after 41 days of hospitalization at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was an ardent fan of Bachchan since his teens. He got his first major break courtesy his resemblance to the cinema icon and his impersonations of him. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test - Check Detailed Collection Report

“Another colleague, friend and creative artist leaves us. A sudden ailment and gone before time, before his creativity time completion… His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 2: Ranbir-Alia's Film Crosses Rs 150 crore Worldwide