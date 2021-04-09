Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has finally hit the screens and is getting a good response from the audience. But it’s not just junior Bachchan’s fans who are praising the movie and are just loving it. Even Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has appreciated his son’s performance in The Big Bull. Also Read - The Big Bull Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines in a Dull Story

Big B mentioned the same in his recent blog and said that he is proud of his son's progress. He further mentioned that the mention of Abhishek's progress always brings tears to his eyes. "For a Father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well..I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value," the superstar wrote.

Amitabh also confirmed that he has already watched The Big Bull with the rest of the family."So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time was different," Amitabh wrote. "The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON," the actor further added.

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was indicted for financial crimes in the 90s.