Amitabh Bachchan Performs Puja At His Mumbai Home Jalsa, Pours Milk Over Shivling- See Pics

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a few glimpses of his Monday morning rituals inside his luxurious house located in Mumbai. Take a look at the pics.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a string of images of his beautiful house Jalsa located in Mumbai. On his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) Amitabh shared a few images of him performing rituals at his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Along with a series of photos Bachchan Ji also wrote a beautiful caption in his post. Take a look at the post.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pictures of His Temple In Jalsa

The veteran actor captioned his post, “T 4918 Aastha (Faith) (triangle flag emojis) Doodh arpan Shivji pe, aur jal arpan tusi pe (Offering milk to Shivji and water to tulsi) (sic).” In the series of photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan, it can be seen that his Jalsa house has statues of deities carved out of white marble stone.

In another picture, the actor is seen pouring milk over the black shivl ing which was kept right beside the white marble deity. The photos also show the beautiful house of Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai house Jalsa. The picture also showed a place for the deities which looks like kept in the backyard with multiple plants and trees surrounding his luxurious home.

Here’s a post shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 4918 – आस्था 🚩🚩

दुग्ध अर्पण शिव जी पे, और जल अर्पण तुलसी पे pic.twitter.com/W6Y0vW1E4k — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2024

Other pictures of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media as well. In one of the pictures, he is seen offering water to the holy plant Tulsi. While performing his rituals the veteran actor chose to wear a simple black hoodie paired with the same coloured trouser. As a part of the ritual, Amitabh was spotted walking barefoot.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets His Fans Outside Jalsa House

Amitabh shared multiple photos on his blog after meeting with his fans on Sunday. Every Sunday, a large number of his fans gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of the actor. For more than 40 years, Amitabh has made it a point to meet with them. The actor greeted the eager fans at the entrance of his home. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also unexpectedly appeared on his balcony on Sunday. Dressed in a red tracksuit, Abhishek also waved to the fans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Professional Front

After taking a break from hosting the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The highly anticipated movie stars big names like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and will be produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is expected to hit the big screen on May 9, 2024.

