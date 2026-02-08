Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being called Third-rate actor from third-world country, says he was hurt due to...

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being called ‘Third-rate actor from third-world country’, says he was hurt due to…

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being called ‘Third-rate actor from third-world country’. Read what he said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of cinema, actors and celebrities often face criticism and negative remarks. However, some criticism takes over headlines, especially when they involve the names of legends. One such similar case happened with India’s most celebrated actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Known for his towering presence in Indian cinema and his formidable contribution to the industry, even someone who is as celebrated as him, faced criticism. Recalling a deeply personal episode from his past while celebrating India’s triumph in the U19 Cricket World Cup, the legendary actor revealed that despite facing countless professional challenges over the decades, Bachchan revealed that what truly unsettled him was not a personal attack but a derogatory reference to India.

Foreign Journalist’s Comment

Amitabh revealed that although he received a warm welcome during his visit to an undisclosed country for a film festival, he was criticised by a senior local journalist who questioned the attention he was getting. The journalist published a headline that directly referenced his status and origin: “Why is so much attention being given to this third-rate actor from a third-world country?.. !” Bachchan wrote.

Personal Reaction

Reflecting on the incident, he further said, “The 3rd rate actor bit was correct and accepted by me… but India being called 3rd World was hurtful, which is why the above… which I repeat here for convenience. U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS! (Beat the enemy) (sic) !!” he stated, linking his emotions to the pride sparked by the cricket team’s victory.

The actor recalled this incident as India triumphed in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final. The Indian team defeated England by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Crowd Response And Police Intervention

In his blog, Bachchan also described the overwhelming reception he received upon arrival at the festival.

“Surprised at how and why this foreign country could be so enamoured by our films, on landing I found out why. People started gathering, had a problem getting from the plane to the immigration desk but the crowd kept gathering around, making it difficult for me to even walk. The situation became so chaotic that the police came, pulled me out of the crowd, took me out of the airport, put me in a car and escorted me to my hotel. In my entire life, for the first time, my immigration was done inside a hotel (sic),” Bachchan recalled.

He further shared, “I was invited to a country (will not disclose name) for a film festival they were having, and I accepted to go. On the plane, I saw their newspaper, which had a picture of one of my films. Not understanding the language, I asked the air hostess what was written. She said it is a poster of an Indian film and the paper says that its actor is coming to the country,” the 83-year-old wrote.

Conclusion

Bachchan’s reflection showcases his love for his country and how India continues to make its mark globally whether through cinema or sport.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.