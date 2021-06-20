Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter remembering legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. He shared a picture of the last page of Milkha Singh’s autobiography The Race of My Life and wrote, ‘An inspiration for all.’ Also Read - Milkha Singh Cremated With Full State Honours

The page shared by Amitabh Bachchan reads, “My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit or rake shortcuts—but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet: “Mita de apni hasti ko agar his martaba chahe, ki dana khak may mil kar gul-e-gulzar hota hai.” Also Read - Milkha Singh Cremated with Full State Honours in Chandigarh | Updates

T 3941 – The last page of Milkha Singh’s book .. An inspiration for all .. pic.twitter.com/lGBfOezsEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2021

Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team Wear Black Armbands During WTC Final in Remembrance of Milkha Singh

Earlier on Saturday, Big B took to Twitter paying tribute to Milkha Singh and wrote, “T 3940 – In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”

T 3940 – In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91. Milkha Singh was tested positive for coronavirus last month and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital. The news of The Flying Sikh’s death left the nation in deep sorrow. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kunal Khemu, Raveena Tandon and others took to social media paying tribute to Milkha Singh.