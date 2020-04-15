Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares throwback pictures on his social media account, has something special to share with all his fans. It’s a blast from the past! On Wednesday, the actor shared a throwback picture recalling his first photoshoot for a film magazine. The 77-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. In the picture, he is seen sporting a green embroidered kurta while he smilingly poses for the camera. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop! Shares Another Throwback Pic, This Time With Rishi Kapoor

Big B, who is an avid user of social media, wrote in the post accompanying the picture, “My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into – a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me – by the most famed and feared journalist of the times – Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Strong Message of Unity Amid Coronavirus in Throwback Pic

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Thugs of Hindostan actor is practicing self-isolation amid the coronavirus spread. He has also been associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.

