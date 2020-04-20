Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been missing the Sunday meeting ritual with his fans after the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Talking about the same, he wrote a sweet note for his fans about temporarily stopping the ritual in his Sunday blog and wrote how he misses the weekends when all his fans used to come outside Jalsa to pay him a visit. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Iconic Moment From Premiere of Sholay in 1975, Gushes Over Jaya Bachchan in Monochromic Picture

He wrote, "The Sunday does not mean the same as before .. waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that 'he' comes .. and then IT .."

Sharing the minute details of his weekly meetings with his fans, Big B wrote, ".. ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment .. those smiling hands and the designated positioning of the ef that shall eventually find space inside the home .. moments of connect with the familiar and the informed Ef .. the ones on the buildings ahead .. precariously positioned at vantage points .. the cheer and laments , the letters of recommendations , the out of the country guests .. numerous gift s and handicrafts from the near that have come within .. photographs .. return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door .. and its done .. a while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc., all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives .. their personal equation with the maestro in tact they leave after this minuscule formality .. the heart of the Ef be of subtle grace .. and that done they leave as do I inside the secure home .. and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued .."

Amitabh Bachchan, in March, announced that he is cancelling the ritual of the “Sunday meet” due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was on the third Sunday of March that he said that he will not be appearing at the gates of his house and had asked his fans to not pay him a visit. He tweeted on March 15, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday ka darshan Jalsa pe cancel hai, Kripya koi wahan jama na ho aaj shaam ko! Surakshit rahein.”