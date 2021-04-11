Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa is undoubtedly one of the most luxurious houses and is no less than a palace. The megastar resides in this house with his family including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. But today Big B has revealed the history of this magnificent bungalow. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Note After Watching Son Abhishek's The Big Bull, Says 'Moment of Great Pride'

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media remembering Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke on the 46th anniversary of the film and posted a picture from the sets and wrote, “Chupke Chupke “ our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !! Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Becomes 'The Intern' For Deepika Padukone, Replaces Rishi Kapoor

T 3870 -‘Chupke Chupke ‘,with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there – Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy’s house , then.. pic.twitter.com/UMKJ6OaWoK Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Pokes Fun at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2021

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli responded and appreciated Big B’s performance and career. He wrote, “Wow sir. What a feeling it must’ve been to be able to buy that house filled with so many memories of countless meetings, shootings. Incredible to retain that property as yours. There’s the history of Indian cinema in almost every move of yours.”

Wow sir. What a feeling it must’ve been to be able to buy that house filled with so many memories of countless meetings, shootings. Incredible to retain that property as yours. There’s history of indian cinema in almost every move of yours. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 11, 2021

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra lined up for release. Chehre was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9. However, the film has now been postponed due to a rise in cases of coronavirus.