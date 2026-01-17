Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS honest regret of his life, wishes he had learnt it year ago: Now the desire…

Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS honest regret of his life, wishes he had learnt it year ago: ‘Now the desire…’

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his lifelong regret. Read what he said.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS honest regret of his life, wishes he had learnt it year ago: ‘Now the desire…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many actors come and go, but there are some stars whose charm and legacy remain unmatched. One such example of this is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. It’s not just his impeccable personality that sets him apart, but it’s also his self-awareness that makes him resonate strongly even today. The icon recently spoke about how age has impacted his learning and skills, and he admitted regretting not acquiring knowledge earlier.

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up KBC 17

Amitabh recently wrapped up the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Despite being already filled with work, he managed to strike a balance between work and his films. He was last seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

Amitabh Bachchan on regret

In his latest post, speaking about his regret, Amitabh said, “Each day is a learning .. and the regret is that what needs to be learnt should have been learnt many many years ago .. the regret is more because what is being learnt now did not exist then .. and now the desire and effort and energy to learn diminishes, with time and age.”

Amitabh Bachchan on the speed of inventions and outsourcing

He further added, “The speed of inventions and fresh new systems is so rapid that, by the time you are beginning to learn it time has passed .. So the takeaway today from several meetings is to get the basics in place and then hire the best recent talents and experts to carry out the job, and the job is done.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Explaining how work culture has evolved, Amitabh wrote, “If you are unaware or not qualified to accomplish a given job, no issue. You accept it, then hire it out to experts of choice and done. the job accepted .. hired out .. and done ..”

‘Outsourcing… what a relief,’ says Amitabh

Concluding his thoughts, he said, “In my time .. if you did not know the job, you regretted and did not or could not do it .. but now you take up the job, and get it done through OUTSOURCING. oh boy what a relief to have got the term right,” he wrote.

A legend who still believes in learning

Known as the most iconic star of the Indian film industry, the legendary actor has continued to resonate even today, 4 decades after he entered the industry. The 83-year-old has won four National Awards for Best Actor, a record in that category. Yet despite his major achievement, the actor has the desire to learn more; maybe that’s what makes him who he is today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.