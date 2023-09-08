Home

Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Purchase Office Spaces In Mumbai At Whopping Rs 47 Crore

Remarkably, Amitabh Bachchan’s office space agreement is with Veer Savarkar Projects Ltd., whereas Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan purchased their office spaces from Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd.

Bollywood stars each made individual purchases totaling Rs 47.82 crore. (Image Credits: Instagram)

When it comes to investing, the real estate option is one of the oldest and safest investment options, which even tinsel town can’t deny. Apart from being in the limelight for their acting skills and romance stories, Bollywood actors have often grabbed headlines for their property investments. Speaking on similar lines, Karan Johar once said when romance king Shah Rukh Khan is not working, he is busy buying properties across the world. Following in the footsteps of SRK, more actors are getting involved in such long-term plans. Recently, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed eyeballs for investing in new office spaces in the same building in Mumbai.

Where is The Property And How Much Did It Cost?

As per reports, the three B-town stars have purchased properties in the Signature Tower, a 28-storey commercial building, each making individual purchases totaling Rs 47.82 crore. It is to be noted that the Signature Tower is in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai. It is the same building in which Kajol bought an office space for more than Rs 7 crore last month. In fact, Ajay Devgn also purchased five residential flats in the same building for Rs 45 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Investment

As per the documents by FloorTap.com, Big B opted for four units on the 21st floor at a whopping amount of nearly Rs 28 crore for his space. Each space cost him Rs 7.18 crore including a massive twelve-car parking space. The KBC host’s cumulative office space spans 7,620 sq ft, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.72 crore registered on September 1 on his newly bought property.

Sara Ali Khan’s Investment

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan bought the place in her original name Sara Sultan along with her mother Amrita Singh. The actress sealed the deal at Rs 9 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh. She secured unit 402 on the fourth floor of the building on July 11. The ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ star will get an impressive three car parking spots with her office unit.

Kartik Aaryan’s Investment

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will share the same floor with Sara Ali Khan. He locked unit 403 on September 4 for Rs 10.9 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 47.55 lakh attached to his acquisition.

Amitabh Bachchan’s office space agreement is with Veer Savarkar Projects Ltd, the promoter of the Signature building on the MahaRERA portal. In contrast, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan purchased their office spaces from a company promoted by Anand Pandit and his wife, Roopa Pandit, named Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd. The three stars have independently secured office spaces with identical carpet area of 1,905 sq ft and built-up areas of 2,099 sq ft on various floors.

