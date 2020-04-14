Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid user of Twitter. He keeps his fans posted about the current situation. The actor’s tweets are super cool and engaging. On Monday, the megastar took to social media to share his feelings with his fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Like his earlier posts, Big B also sends out an awareness message to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, Will Visit Containment Zones on Wednesday, Says Kejriwal

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback collage from his young days in which he was seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image that is posted alongside his old photo, Big B is seen signaling using a phone. Also Read - Cops Injured in Bengal as Protest Against Setting up of Quarantine Centre Turns Violent

The Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से …. आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! Of this there is no doubt at all , that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend ,acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected 👏👏”. Also Read - No Backup Plan In Case Tokyo Olympics Postponed Further