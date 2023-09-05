PHOTO: Amitabh Bachchan's Nostalgic Post For Son Abhishek

Home

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Adorable Throwback PHOTO With Son Abhishek: ‘You Started Early Before The Camera’

Amitabh Bachchan dropped an old photograph with son Abhishek on Instagram, in which these two can be seen donning birthday caps, while Big B holds a camera.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan has won countless hearts with his acting prowess and magnetic screen presence. During his over two-decade-long career, he has worked in several memorable projects like Dhoom, Paa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Guru. Today, his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan used his Instagram handle to share a nostalgic post for his beloved son. The special bond between the father and son duo is palpable in this lovely post.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Adorable Post For Son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback black-and-white photo with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The old photograph features the two donning birthday caps as the Badla star holds a camera. Both Amitabh and Abhishek can be seen smiling at each other in this beautiful still. Taking a trip down memory lane, the ‘Mahanayak’ wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Abhishek you started early before the camera and may you continue ever. My prayers.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



The latest post by Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of love from Insta users, who flocked to the comment section with best wishes for the Dasvi star.

Times When Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Shared Screen Space

The talented actor combo has shared the screen on several occasions. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in movies such as Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. It is surely a treat to watch the father and son together on the big screens.

Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

Coming to Amitabh Bachchan’s forthcoming dramas, Big B’s lineup includes Vikas Bahl’s action thriller Ganpath. The project will feature Tiger Shroff as the lead. In addition to this, the iconic actor has also been roped in to play a significant role in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. The highly-anticipated flick also enjoys a stellar cast including Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan last graced the silver screens with Ghoomer, in which he played the role of Padam Singh Sodhi.

