Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been discharged from hospital on August 2 after testing negative, thanked dairy brand Amul for paying tribute to him with a doodle. Big B was admitted for almost 25 days so he got a special homecoming gift. Amul celebrated the COVID-19 recovery of legendary actor and posted a topical titled ‘Homecoming gift’ featuring Bachchan sitting on a sofa and holding a mobile phone with the famous Amul Girl standing right next to him. The caricature showcases Big B showing thumbs up. The doodle carries the caption “AB beats C”. Also Read - 'Wonder Why Home Minister Didn't go to AIIMS', Asks Tharoor After Shah Chooses Private Hospital For COVID Treatment

The poster also showcases a table aside from the recliner that shows the iconic Amul butter smeared on bread slices. Amitabh Bachchan is seen sporting traditional kurta and a shawl. “#Amul Topical: Amitabh Bachchan returns home from the hospital!,” tweeted Amul with the cartoon. Also Read - Mumbai-based Wockhardt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With UK Govt, Including Oxford Cure

To which the megastar replied, “Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns .. varshon se amul ne sammaanit kiya hai mujhe , ek saadhaaran shaqsiyat ko ‘amoolya’ bana diya tumne! (along with folded hands emoji). Also Read - COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Yediyurappa, Top Leaders Who Caught The Virus

T 3614 –

Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

वर्षों से ‘अमुल’ ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे ,

एक साधारण शक़्सियत को ‘अमूल्य’ बना दिया मुझे ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EJS0WE8BbR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2020

On Sunday the Sholay actor, who has been updating his fans about the health since he was admitted, said that he tested negative for COVID-19 and was going home. He was admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where had been admitted along with son Abhishek Bachchan on July 11, after testing positive for the virus.