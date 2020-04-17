Turning his social media in a nostalgic diary, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was once again seen narrating the tales of the past as he shared yesteryear memories from Sholay premiere with wife Jaya Bachchan who is currently in Delhi under the COVID-19 lockdown. Big B set not only fans but also industry youngsters on a frenzy with his narration of the old days of cinematography. Also Read - Maharashtra: Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi Cross 100-mark, Mumbai Tally Reaches 2,120

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh shared a monochromic picture from Sholay's premiere back in 1975, featuring him alongside Jaya and his parents. He elaborated in the caption, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning (sic)."

Quick to respond, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan reacted with emojis while Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwwwwww (sic)", Richa Chadha commented, "Such an iconic moment ! Amazing to hear these anecdotes from days from the past… so candid and unaffected (sic)" and Maniesh Paul gushed, "Wow!!what a picture sir!! (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan is in a throwback mood this quarantine as he is busy pulling out old pictures from his albums and sharing them online with his fans and followers along with anecdotes. After sharing his first magazine photoshoot for Star & Style, he uploaded a still from the set of Naseeb movie where Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed as Charlie Chaplin with Big B in matador avatar.