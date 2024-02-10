Home

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Magnificent Picture of Ram Lalla From His Second Visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple, Fans Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Amitabh Bachchan visited the famous Ayodhya Ram temple for the second time in a year and shared a beautiful picture of the Lord Ram idol from the temple sanctorium.

Amitabh Bachchan visits the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan made his second visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple on Saturday. The megastar shared a photo from his quick visit to the famous temple. He took to social media and shared a glimpse of himself folding his hands in front of the iconic Ram Lalla idol in the middle of the giant sanctorium in the temple.

Bachchan‘s picture was shared widely across all the social media platforms, where both fans and followers of Lord Ram celebrated his visit. ‘Jai Shri Ram’, read most of the comments on his special post from Ayodhya. “T 4916 – जय श्री राम 🚩

आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम (sic),” he wrote as the caption of his poster on X (formerly Twitter). Bachchan wore a white kurta-pyjama with a bright orange-coloured Bandhgala jacket and a printed silk pocket square as he did the holy darshan of Lord Ram at the temple.

T 4916 – जय श्री राम 🚩

आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम pic.twitter.com/FoqCdG5zIb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2024

Earlier, Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were one of the few movie celebrities who attended the grand Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month. Apart from him, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Arun Govil among other celebs were seen making the holy visit.

Big B, right after his first visit, expressed his happiness and mentioned the temple in his blog. “He wrote in a blog post, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram’s birth. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description (sic),” he wrote in the blog.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.