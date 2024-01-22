Home

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Old Picture With Rekha And Other Stars But Doesn’t Reveal The ‘Story’ – See Viral Photo

Amitabh Bachchan was in Ayodhya on Monday but before leaving the city, he made an interesting post and shared an old picture featuring many Bollywood celebs including Rekha, Raj Kapoor and others.

Amitabh Bachchan shares old photo without any story behind it

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan often recalls the wonderful time he has had in the industry with all his colleagues and friends. On early Monday, he once again took a trip down memory lane and shared an old photograph of himself with his fellow industry members. The actor didn’t share any reason or a story behind the photo, though.

Bachchan‘s photo took a space on his popular blog on Tumblr. It was an old starry photo where Big B and everyone else seemed to be gathered on the stage. The actor held a mic and waved to the crowd from his other hand. Along with Rekha, Shammi Kapoor, Mehmood and Raj Kapoor on his left, he also had Vinod Khanna and director Kalyan towards his right. The actor was dressed in what looked like a crisp beige Safari suit while Rekha was seen dressed in a bright pink and golden silk suit. All Bachchan wrote while refusing to tell the show behind that photo was, “And.. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated (face with raised eyebrow emoji) (sic).”

Bachchan shared the photo hours before leaving the city for his maiden Ayodhya visit. The actor joined his son Abhishek Bachchan in visiting the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Dressed in his staple white kurta-pyjama and a shawl, Big B met many politicians, businessmen and his own industry colleagues at the grand event.

The other Bollywood celebs seen at the ceremony included Vivek Oberoi, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

