Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan’s Anniversary: As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 48 years of marital bliss today, Big B took to social media to thank everyone for the greetings on their Anniversary. The legendary star shared priceless pictures from the wedding. In the collage, Amitabh and Jaya dressed in a bridal red lehenga, can be seen completing wedding rituals. Jaya looks beautiful as ever as she wore heavy traditional jewelry and makeup. Amitabh can be seen applying sindoor on Jaya’s forehead. “June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary,” he captioned the post. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 52 Years In Bollywood With a Collage of His Character Looks From 56 Movies

As soon as the post was uploaded, many celebrities from Bollywood commented to wish the iconic couple. Ahana Kumra wrote: “Happy anniversary sir and Jaya ma’am!! God bless❤️❤️🌸🌸🌞🌞”. Bhumi Pednekear wrote: “Happy anniversary legends 🙏”. Shilpa Shetty wished, “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty , wishing you many more years of love and happiness ❤️🧿”. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Buys Whopping Rs 31 Crore Lavish Duplex Apartment in Mumbai, Deets Inside

Apart from celebrities, many fans took to comment section to shower love on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. “Such a beautiful moment,” one wrote, while another commented, “wishing you many decades of love and togetherness.” Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan's Office ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Staff Worked Together in Emergency

Have a look at the post here:

Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke among others.