Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Trolls: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a frequent social media user who utilises it to communicate with his fans and followers. Through social media, the actor constantly updates his fans on his current ventures and personal life. Big B on the other hand, recently had a terrible encounter after some trolls mocked him for waking up late. The actor used his Facebook account on Sunday to greet his admirers with a good morning. While Sr. Bachchan’s fans flooded the comment area with heartfelt replies, some social media users mocked the actor and chastised him for getting up late. Soon later, he responded angrily to the internet trolls.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Selfie Game is on Point And Here is a Proof - See Jaw-Dropping Pics

Amitabh headed to his Facebook page to wish his fans a good morning on Sunday at 11.30 AM. While his fans wished him well, others questioned why he sent morning greetings so late in the day. One of the trollers asked in Hindi, “Don’t you think you have wished a good morning very early?” to which the actor replied, “I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise.” Also Read - Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan Bring a Witty Tug of War in a Fast-Paced Thriller

Big B reacts to being called Budha and under liquor influence!

Amitabh also responded to a slew of derogatory remarks, one of which read, “Abe buddhe dopahar ho Gayi (It’s noon old man).” Big B quickly gave a befitting reply, “I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a ‘buddha’ then. While one user mentioned that he was possibly drunk at the time. “Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (It appears that he consumed local booze in the morning at about 11.30 AM).” The actor responded that he does not drink.

Another user mocked him by calling him Mahanalayak, a play on his mahanayak persona, “Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji).” Amitabh Bachchan clarified and responded once more, “I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man).”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a film starring freshly married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also feature in Uunchai and the Hindi version of the Hollywood film The Intern.

Amitabh Bachchan served the trolls right!