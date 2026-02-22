Amitabh Bachchan skips iconic Sunday Darshan at Jalsa, shares emotional note with fans: 'Regrettably...'

For decades now, Sunday evenings outside Jalsa have meant one thing: a sea of fans waiting patiently for a glimpse of the man they lovingly call Big B. Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan has turned this weekly ritual into a tradition that feels almost sacred. Come rain or shine, he steps out of his Mumbai residence to greet admirers who gather in large numbers, many travelling miles just to wave at him for a few fleeting seconds.

But this Sunday, February 22, something was different. The gates of Jalsa remained closed. And fans who were expecting the customary wave were left wondering. The actor himself addressed the change on his personal blog.

Why Amitabh Bachchan Skipped Sunday Darshan at Jalsa

Taking to his Tumblr blog, Amitabh shared a reflective note explaining his absence. “The work continues with some vigour ..but .. a but appears .. and the day ends for me .. to take in the break of a Sunday .. Sunday here .. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably …. so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon ..till then .. thoughts and thinking and even more in the silence of thought…”

While he did not specify any particular reason, his words hinted at the need for rest. The actor, who continues to juggle film commitments, endorsements and public appearances even in his 80s, made it clear that he intends to resume the meet-and-greet soon.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For many fans, his Sunday Darshan is more than just a celebrity sighting. It is a gesture of gratitude, a silent exchange of love between star and admirer.

Neighbour Nirmit Jesrani Shares Emotional Meeting With Big B

Even as one Sunday gathering was skipped, another fan recently had his dream come true. Nirmit Jesrani, who lives in the same neighbourhood, shared on Instagram how he finally met Amitabh Bachchan on February 8. He revealed that he was invited to Jalsa at 5 pm after receiving confirmation from Big B’s team. According to Nirmit, the superstar not only gave him an autograph but also gifted him a T-shirt printed with his photograph.

Recalling the moment, Nirmit said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir.” He added that when Amitabh arrived, they instinctively tried to touch his feet, but he gently stopped them. The actor posed for a group picture and even agreed to a solo photograph taken on their own phone. “He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain,” Nirmit shared, calling the meeting unforgettable.

Big B’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in leading roles. While Deepika Padukone featured in the first instalment, she will not be part of the sequel.

Even when he takes a rare Sunday break, Amitabh Bachchan remains at the centre of attention, a reminder that some legacies never pause for long.