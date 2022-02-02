Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s upcoming film ‘Jhund’ is all set to hit the theatres on March 4. ‘Jhund‘ is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team. The movie is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Member Gets COVID-19, Actor Calls it 'Domestic COVID Situation'

Announcing the release date on his Instagram, Big B wrote, “Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you(sic).” Also Read - Movies to Watch Out For in 2022: From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra to Katrina's Merry Christmas

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Health Update: How Are You Sourav? From Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan to Narendra Modi, People Who Called To Know His Health

Watch this space for more updates!